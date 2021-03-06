MonaCoin (MONA) One Day Volume Tops $7.27 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 6th. MonaCoin has a market cap of $124.23 million and approximately $7.27 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.89 or 0.00003983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,449.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.10 or 0.03231014 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.83 or 0.00372673 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $486.72 or 0.01025757 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.99 or 0.00423597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.83 or 0.00376880 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.99 or 0.00252879 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00022692 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

