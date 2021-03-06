MonaCoin (MONA) Price Reaches $1.98 on Exchanges

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.98 or 0.00003978 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $129.91 million and approximately $6.30 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,686.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,654.97 or 0.03330819 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.04 or 0.00372418 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $507.52 or 0.01021444 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $204.82 or 0.00412226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.49 or 0.00367279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.10 or 0.00249757 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00023264 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.