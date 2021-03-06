Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) Shares Gap Down to $2.96

Shares of Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.96, but opened at $2.67. Monaker Group shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 5,311 shares traded.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.50.
Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Monaker Group had a negative net margin of 4,094.42% and a negative return on equity of 165.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
Monaker Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKGI)
Monaker Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com.
