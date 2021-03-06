Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) Shares Gap Down to $2.96

Shares of Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.96, but opened at $2.67. Monaker Group shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 5,311 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.50.

Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Monaker Group had a negative net margin of 4,094.42% and a negative return on equity of 165.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Monaker Group by 87.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monaker Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monaker Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monaker Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Monaker Group by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 198,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Monaker Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKGI)

Monaker Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com.

