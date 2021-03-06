Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,000. Royalty Pharma makes up approximately 0.8% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,942,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,248,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 50.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,366,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,432 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,053,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,913 shares in the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $338,436,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,751,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,590,000 after acquiring an additional 27,312 shares in the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,439,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,111. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.12. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42). Equities analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

In other Royalty Pharma news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $320,662,116.00. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $5,867,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,526,050 shares of company stock worth $331,223,616. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

