Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Arvinas as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter valued at approximately $926,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Arvinas by 479.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Arvinas by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Arvinas by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Arvinas by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 49,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARVN traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $72.04. 572,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,529. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.22. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $92.77. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Arvinas from $66.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $1,547,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,021.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $69,240.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,295.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,189 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,627. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

