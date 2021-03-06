Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,834,000. ContextLogic comprises about 0.6% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,333,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

WISH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

In related news, CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $725,104.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,104.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $346,350.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,350.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,086,728 shares of company stock worth $139,254,205 in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,696,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,491,300. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $32.85.

ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

