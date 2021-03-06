Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 357,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,419,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000.

VLRS stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,246. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $16.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLRS. Barclays raised their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.75 to $18.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.31.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

