Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 560,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,359,000. Foghorn Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.5% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 1.56% of Foghorn Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $621,000.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have commented on FHTX. Wedbush assumed coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foghorn Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

FHTX stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,819. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $28.26.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported ($3.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.12) by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -6.64 EPS for the current year.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.