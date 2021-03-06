Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.33% of SOC Telemed as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLMD. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at $20,578,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at $12,281,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at $866,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.
TLMD traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 743,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,478. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $12.08.
SOC Telemed Company Profile
SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.
Further Reading: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.