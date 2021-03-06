Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 200,000 Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,877,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $5,225,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $517,000.

Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,799. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

