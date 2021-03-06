Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 299,997 Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 299,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 1.11% of Acies Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Acies Acquisition stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 961,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,926. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.82. Acies Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

About Acies Acquisition

Acies Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cayman Islands.

