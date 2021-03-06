Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 520,800 GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 520,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,000. GCM Grosvenor comprises 0.9% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of GCM Grosvenor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GCMG. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,528,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,833,000. 53.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GCMG shares. William Blair started coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of GCMG stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.52. 443,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,704. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

