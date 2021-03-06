Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,000. CF Acquisition Corp. IV makes up about 0.7% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $760,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $784,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,169,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

Shares of CFIVU stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.27. 692,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,042. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFIVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.