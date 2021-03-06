Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,093,000. NIO accounts for approximately 0.8% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth $84,880,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth $125,626,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth $35,650,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth $32,437,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth $30,343,000.

NYSE:NIO traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $38.11. 270,803,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,686,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.98 and a beta of 2.81. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.63.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.73) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

NIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Nomura started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.54.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

