Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Codexis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Codexis by 25.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 199.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 10,527 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 198,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 86,368 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $62,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,727.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,068.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,620. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.74 and a beta of 1.17. Codexis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $29.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

