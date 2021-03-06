Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,290,000. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I makes up approximately 1.4% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $1,273,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $1,300,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $2,058,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $2,703,000.

Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.60. 23,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,368. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $11.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.80.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp. I. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp.

