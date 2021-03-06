Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 561,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,975,000. Sigilon Therapeutics makes up approximately 3.6% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 1.86% of Sigilon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,266,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $24,477,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $53,403,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $655,000.

In other Sigilon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Lilly & Co Eli acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,444,443 shares in the company, valued at $43,999,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SGTX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ SGTX traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.18. 217,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,734. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $54.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.43.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

