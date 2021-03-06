Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 200,000 Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Silver Spike Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSPK. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Silver Spike Acquisition by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition by 43.7% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 914,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 278,173 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $5,698,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSPK traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,334,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,217. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02.

In related news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,266,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $18,023,831.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Silver Spike Acquisition Company Profile

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.

