Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 300,000 Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUCRU)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUCRU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,861,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000.

Get Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,406. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $11.17.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.