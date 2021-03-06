Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 600,000 Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,000. Porch Group makes up 1.1% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Porch Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRCH. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth $20,176,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth $714,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,705,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,568,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,328,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Porch Group from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,993,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,809. Porch Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $24.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.76.

Porch Group Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.