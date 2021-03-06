Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 75,000 Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Rexford Industrial Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REXR stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.59. The stock had a trading volume of 519,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,867. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.29. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.45.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 69.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

