Monashee Investment Management LLC Has $141.41 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Monashee Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 18.7% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $141,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,092,000 after buying an additional 376,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,882,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,006,000 after purchasing an additional 155,727 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 6,940,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,084,000 after purchasing an additional 351,382 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,115,000 after purchasing an additional 92,098 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,739,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.75. 6,614,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,664,519. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $208.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.15.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

