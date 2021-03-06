Monashee Investment Management LLC Has $18.60 Million Stock Holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Monashee Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 105.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Quanterix accounts for 2.5% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 1.26% of Quanterix worth $18,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter worth about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QTRX traded up $4.19 on Friday, reaching $67.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,708. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -59.62 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Quanterix news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 44,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $2,187,401.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,077. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $73,047.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,802.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,183 shares of company stock valued at $4,017,814 over the last three months. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

