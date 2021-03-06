Monashee Investment Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Monashee Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,996 shares during the quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Artius Acquisition worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AACQ. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Artius Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,653,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Artius Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in Artius Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,450,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Artius Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Artius Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Artius Acquisition stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,487,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,495. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.34. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.01.

