Monashee Investment Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

Monashee Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,998 shares during the quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of East Resources Acquisition worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERES. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of East Resources Acquisition stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $10.18. 60,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,707. East Resources Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39.

East Resources Acquisition Company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

