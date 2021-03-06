Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $2.06 Million in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCOAU. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,102,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the 4th quarter valued at $769,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the 4th quarter valued at $7,755,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the 4th quarter valued at $1,534,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCOAU remained flat at $$10.22 during trading on Friday. 284,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,986. Scion Tech Growth I has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $11.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87.

There is no company description available for Scion Tech Growth I.

