Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $2.23 Million in RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RMGBU. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,345,000.

RMGBU stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.92. 209,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,902. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.81.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

