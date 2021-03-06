Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $4.89 Million in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,000. Oak Street Health makes up about 0.6% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $329,449.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 560,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,288,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 459,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $21,148,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,909,605 shares of company stock worth $470,672,713 over the last 90 days. 5.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on OSH. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock traded up $3.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.41. 2,071,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,854. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.85. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

