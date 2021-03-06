Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $9.03 Million in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,000. Lordstown Motors makes up about 1.2% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Lordstown Motors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RIDE traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $16.77. 10,070,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,431,286. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34.

In other news, VP Darren Post sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $272,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $272,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Phil Richard Schmidt sold 51,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $1,053,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,614.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 424,520 shares of company stock worth $10,369,116 over the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIDE. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lordstown Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

