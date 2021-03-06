Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $9 Million in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,996,000. Romeo Power makes up about 1.2% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Romeo Power at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMO. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Romeo Power during the fourth quarter valued at $772,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Romeo Power during the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Romeo Power during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Romeo Power during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Romeo Power during the third quarter valued at $249,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMO stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.68. 10,730,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,226,652. Romeo Power, Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $38.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87.

RMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. It also offers battery management systems; and design, research and development, and other engineering related services.

