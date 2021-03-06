Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.05 Million Investment in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $1,283,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $3,078,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTAQU traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 76,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,170. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.68. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $11.15.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

