Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.08 Million Investment in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of Gores Holdings V at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Gores Holdings V by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 51,463 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRSV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.24. 1,349,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,055. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.81.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

