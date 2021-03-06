Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.29 Million Investment in Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 199,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Vector Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $445,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,628,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,033,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VACQ traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,702,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,400. Vector Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68.

Vector Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

