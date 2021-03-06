Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.64 Million Investment in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIIAU. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $4,220,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,530,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

OTCMKTS:VIIAU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 114,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,187. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $11.19.

