Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.68 Million Investment in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 10.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

NFE stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.46. The company had a trading volume of 571,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,552. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day moving average of $44.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.72. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93.

New Fortress Energy Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.