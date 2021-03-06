Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New $3.04 Million Investment in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Certara as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $28,662,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $1,865,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $2,226,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $6,950,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CERT. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Certara stock traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.37. 2,668,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,380. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.17.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

