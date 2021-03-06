Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New $3.47 Million Investment in MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 230,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 22.69% of MedAvail as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in MedAvail during the fourth quarter worth $792,000. 40.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MedAvail alerts:

In other MedAvail news, major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg bought 7,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $99,355.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 106,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

MDVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of MedAvail in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of MedAvail in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of MedAvail stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.11. 138,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,453. MedAvail Holdings, Inc has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL).

Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.