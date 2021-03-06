Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New $4.34 Million Investment in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,875,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000.

LFTRU traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 22,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,203. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.48.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

