Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New $9 Million Investment in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,000,000. Arko accounts for about 1.2% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.00% of Arko as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.
ARKO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Arko in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arko in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
Arko Profile
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
