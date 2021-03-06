Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New $9 Million Investment in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,000,000. Arko accounts for about 1.2% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.00% of Arko as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Arko alerts:

ARKO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Arko in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arko in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ARKO traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 382,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,311. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.21. Arko Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $10.18.

Arko Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO).

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.