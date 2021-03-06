Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.58% of Amryt Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMYT. Global Frontier Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,545,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,458,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

Shares of Amryt Pharma stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,366. The company has a market cap of $501.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30. Amryt Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMYT. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amryt Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amryt Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

About Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.