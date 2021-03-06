Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 105,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Biodesix as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSX. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth $1,550,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth $1,357,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth $224,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:BDSX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,577. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12. Biodesix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $31.99.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($31.93) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biodesix, Inc. will post -5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

