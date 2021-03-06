Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 299,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 1.20% of Sarissa Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,346,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SRSA traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.45. 46,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,288. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $12.29.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

