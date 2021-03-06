Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 349,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.55% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $548,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $848,000.

Shares of CFII stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,017,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,651. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $13.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.20.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on industries, including the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

