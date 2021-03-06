Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,600 BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,000. BeiGene makes up approximately 0.6% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in BeiGene by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in BeiGene by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in BeiGene by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total value of $484,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,240,453.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 12,600 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $4,345,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,573,715 shares in the company, valued at $542,774,303.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,654 shares of company stock worth $52,967,153 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BGNE shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Maxim Group downgraded BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.25.

NASDAQ:BGNE traded up $12.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $301.28. 428,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,726. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 EPS for the current year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

