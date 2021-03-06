Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 35,000 Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 5.1% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $621,429.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,590.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total value of $23,758,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,129,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,684,356.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 978,163 shares of company stock valued at $156,121,365. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GH. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

Shares of NASDAQ GH traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.27. 2,163,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,789. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of -70.82 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.61. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

