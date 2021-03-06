Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 350,000 CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:CFACU)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:CFACU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth about $5,364,000.

Shares of CFACU stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.51. 208,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,938. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $15.12.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

