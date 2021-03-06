Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 360,000 Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,098,000. Maravai LifeSciences makes up 1.3% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Maravai LifeSciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $673,000.

NASDAQ:MRVI traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,476,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,131. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $40.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.11.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

