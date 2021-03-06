Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 400,000 Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,976,000. Sotera Health accounts for about 1.4% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Sotera Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth about $859,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth about $2,841,000.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.50 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.55.

Shares of NYSE:SHC traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.68. 853,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,673. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.