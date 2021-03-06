Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 421,053 Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLB)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 421,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 1.82% of Conversion Labs as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVLB. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conversion Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Conversion Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conversion Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Conversion Labs news, COO Brad Michael Roberts acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conversion Labs stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.96. 1,195,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,458. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $369.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.37. Conversion Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $33.02.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Conversion Labs from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Conversion Labs in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Conversion Labs, Inc operates as a direct response healthcare company that provides over the counter products and prescription medications to consumers worldwide. The company's products include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in-foamer for treating hair loss; iNR Wellness MD, a nutritional supplement for immune and gut support; RexMD for the treatment of cold sores, mental health, and various other medical conditions faced by men; SOSRx, a telemedicine brand that offers prescription medications and over-the-counter emergency preparation supplies for disaster situations, such as flu epidemics, bacterial outbreaks, bioterrorism and water supply failures, and others; and PDFSimpli, a PDF conversion software enables users to convert, edit, and sign PDF documents.

