Monashee Investment Management LLC Sells 200,000 Shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA)

Monashee Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 1.20% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter valued at $4,288,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter valued at $8,576,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter valued at $729,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter valued at $10,816,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter valued at $1,622,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.49. 304,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,613. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.61.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

